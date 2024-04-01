BreakingNews
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray named NBA player of the week

Murray wins Eastern Conference award after remarkable four-game stretch, Luka Doncic recognized by Western Conference
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles the ball during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 30, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles the ball during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 30, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)
CHICAGO -- It appears the NBA was keeping an eye on Hawks guard Dejounte Murray’s magic against the Celtics and others last week.

Murray was named NBA Eastern Conference player of the week Monday after averaging more than 28 points and 10 assists in four games between March 25-31. Murray joins Trae Young (Jan. 29-Feb. 5) as Hawks who have received the league’s weekly honors this season.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic earned this week’s award from the Western Conference.

Murray had a career-high 44 points, including the game-winning basket in overtime, in one of the two wins over league-leading Boston and had 69 points in the other three games of the week. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in the four games while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from 3 (on 11.5 attempts per game).

