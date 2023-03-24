Hawks finding progress as end of regular season draws near

That’s not to say the Hawks don’t have any set plays, of course. Snyder rolled in a play he used in Utah and that other teams have used this season, as well. But ahead of Wednesday’s game, Hawks guard Trae Young mentioned that the team hadn’t had a chance to fully practice it yet.

On the final play of the game Wednesday, with Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins on the floor, the Hawks began moving before Hunter, who was inbounding the ball, could get the ball in. He eventually did, and Collins gave the ball back to Hunter for a 3-point shot from the sideline. The shot didn’t fall, and the Hawks lost 125-124 to the Timberwolves.

Snyder said at practice Friday that he thought the Hawks executed the play fairly well, despite the final result.

“Whether a team switches or stays with our own, it’s hard,” Snyder said. “I think your expectation in that situation is we didn’t need a (3-pointer). But there’s a number of different options out of it, that’s me putting them in a tough situation. But I felt like we, with the exception of us moving before De’Andre got the ball. But those things give you an opportunity to run it again and do it better.”