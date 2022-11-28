Despite latest loss, Hawks fans cautiously optimistic about future

The rivalry – and chippiness – continued Sunday night. The Heat’s Tyler Herro and Max Strus scrapped with Hawks players throughout the contest.

Despite the loss, Carroll remains optimistic about the Hawks’ future.

“Not having (Clint) Capela (dental injury) or (Bogdan) Bogdanović (knee) was definitely tough. Dejounte Murray not having his hottest night along with AJ (Griffin), it was a rough night, but he’s going to be great for the future and rough nights happen, it’ll be OK.”

Fans had high expectations for Murray and Young when the season started, and they continue to find their rhythm. Murray has been solid, especially on defense. His 38 steals coming into Sunday’s game were second in the NBA.

On offense, Murray has lived up to the hype as a distributor – with 131 assists before Sunday’s contest. Young also has been able to distribute the ball, totaling 164 assists before Sunday’s action to rank second in the league.

“Dejounte Murray has been great,” Carroll said as other fans from the 6th Man Section nodded in agreement. “Going to get him and giving up what we gave up, I think we won that particular trade. Especially with (Danilo) Gallinari getting injured and how much Murray has brought us production overall with or without Trae, having someone to move the ball around better is nice to see.”

Hawks fans have had a mixed reaction about the organization’s trade of Kevin Huerter to the Kings, but they believe the current roster can make a long playoff run in 2023.