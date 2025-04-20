Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher finalists for NBA season awards

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) talks with Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena in a NBA exhibition game, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Risacher had 18 points for his home debut. The Hawks won 131 - 130. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) talks with Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena in a NBA exhibition game, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Risacher had 18 points for his home debut. The Hawks won 131 - 130. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher earned even more recognition for their strong year. On Sunday’s broadcast of Inside the NBA on TNT, Daniels and Risacher were named finalists for three season awards.

At the start of the show, Shaquille O’Neal named Daniels a finalist for the league’s Most Improved Player.

Then Kenny Atkinson named Daniels among the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Hawks guard, who the team acquired last July, put up not only a career season but also a historic one. Daniels averaged over twice as many points per game than the year before, notching 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

On top of that, his defense took the league by storm, becoming the first player in 15 years to record 200-or-more steals in a single season.

He is just the fifth player to do so before turning 23 years old, joining Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas and Dudley Bradley. He also became just the third player since 2000 to tally 200-plus thefts in a single season, joining Chris Paul (2008-09, 2007-08) and Allen Iverson (2002-03).

Daniels was on pace to be the first guard to lead the NBA in total stocks since Michael Jordan in 1987-88. Jordan was named the Defensive Player of the Year that season.

Atkinson also announced Risacher among the finalists for Rookie of the Year.

The Hawks first-year forward won back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards after becoming the only Eastern Conference rookie to score 36 points in a game. It’s the second-most amongst all rookies.

Risacher averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 35.5% shooting from 3 this season. He recorded multiple 30-plus point games this year, tying Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Green and Brandon Miller for games with 30-plus points and five-or-more 3-pointers. All four are tied for the third-most such games with four.

Hawks guard Trae Young was among the players considered for the Clutch Player of the Year Award but was ultimately not named a finalist.

Here are the finalists for this season’s awards.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

  • Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
  • Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
  • Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

  • Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
  • Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
  • Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

  • Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
  • Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
  • Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

  • Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons
  • Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Nikola Jokiċ, Denver Nuggets

NBA Coach of the Year

  • Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
  • Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

Other season awards include:

• Kia All-NBA Teams

• Kia All-Rookie Teams

• Kia All-Defensive Teams

• NBA Basketball Executive of the Year

• NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

• NBA Hustle Award• NBA Social Justice Champion

• NBA Sportsmanship Award

• J. Walker Kennedy Citizenship Award (Professional Basketball Writers Association)

The NBA will reveal the winners of the awards later in the postseason.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14, center), Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11, left), and Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) fight for a loose ball during overtime in the NBA Play-In Tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The Heat defeated the Hawks 123-114. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks rally against Heat in Play-In game, but season ends in OT loss

The Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Antetokounmpo are NBA MVP finalists; Jokic, Daniels up for 2 awards

1h ago

Rockets meet old playoff nemesis Golden State in first trip to playoffs since 2020

The Latest

"But for what we’re building, it takes a certain type of player, and sometimes even that player is not something that’s ‘a right now," Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields after the Hawks' Play-in loss to the Heat on April 19, 2025. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks remain patient as development stays in front of their mind

10 things we learned from Hawks exit interviews

Celebrities out in full force for Hawks vs. Heat Play-In game

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders