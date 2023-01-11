Hawks’ Derrick Favors ‘ready to go’ after signing 10-day contract

Favors told reporters at shootaround Wednesday that he has not had conversations with Hawks general manager Landry Fields and coach Nate McMillan about what their expectations for him are, but said he will be ready when needed.

“(Fields) just wanted me to come in and just be ready to go whenever my number’s called,” Favors said. “I’m only here for 10 days. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

This is the first 10-day contract that Favors has signed in his 13-year NBA career. He spent 10 of those seasons with the Jazz, where he averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Last season, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds with the rebuilding Thunder.

The Hawks have not indicated whether Favors will play in Wednesday’s game against the Bucks. He has had only one practice, Wednesday’s shootaround, with the Hawks.

“It’s up to them, you know, if they call the name, call my number, I’ll be ready,” he said. “You know, if not, then you know, I’ll be ready for the next game. So, you know, we’ll see.”