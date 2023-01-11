Hawks’ Derrick Favors ‘ready to go’ after signing 10-day contract

Newly signed Hawks center Derrick Favors dreamed of playing for the hometown team, or at least getting the chance to put on the jersey. Now he has that opportunity after the Hawks signed him to a 10-day contract Wednesday.
Favors’ deal with the Hawks includes the team’s next six games. So, he’ll have the chance to prove something.
“Oh, definitely a fan growing up,” Favors said. “Back when they had like Josh Smith, Joe Johnson, those guys. I’m definitely a fan, Al Horford. And just being from Atlanta has always been a dream to, you know, at least put the jersey on at least one time. So, it’s definitely a dream, and I’m blessed and humbled to be here.”
The 31-year-old Atlanta native will be available for the games against the Bucks, Pacers, Raptors, Mavericks and Knicks. The team has been without Clint Capela (right calf strain) for 11 of the past 12 games, and the team has needed some size to compete on the glass.
So, the 6-foot-9, 265-pound South Atlanta High and Georgia Tech product will add a little more size and depth to the frontcourt.
Favors told reporters at shootaround Wednesday that he has not had conversations with Hawks general manager Landry Fields and coach Nate McMillan about what their expectations for him are, but said he will be ready when needed.
“(Fields) just wanted me to come in and just be ready to go whenever my number’s called,” Favors said. “I’m only here for 10 days. So, we’ll see how that goes.”
This is the first 10-day contract that Favors has signed in his 13-year NBA career. He spent 10 of those seasons with the Jazz, where he averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
Last season, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds with the rebuilding Thunder.
The Hawks have not indicated whether Favors will play in Wednesday’s game against the Bucks. He has had only one practice, Wednesday’s shootaround, with the Hawks.
“It’s up to them, you know, if they call the name, call my number, I’ll be ready,” he said. “You know, if not, then you know, I’ll be ready for the next game. So, you know, we’ll see.”
About the Author