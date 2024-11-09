Breaking: Former Georgia senator will co-chair Donald Trump’s inaugural committee
Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter out for personal reasons versus the Bulls

34 minutes ago

The Hawks changed the injury designation of forward De’Andre Hunter. The team still will list the 27-year-old as “out” for Saturday’s game against the Bulls, but will change the reason from “right knee injury management” to “personal family reasons.”

Hunter and his partner welcomed a baby girl Saturday morning. According to people familiar with the situation, both mother and daughter are in stable condition and doing well after the baby arrived roughly two months early.

He has been with the mother of his child over the past few days to assist, which resulted in the Hawks changing his status from “questionable” to “out” ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Knicks at State Farm Arena. Hunter wanted to make sure all was well, given that the baby arrived early.

The Hawks forward, who played in the first two games of the season and missed the past eight, was trending toward playing this week before the early birth of his daughter. Medical staff cleared him to play but he will be out (personal family reasons) for Saturday’s game against the Bulls. He’s expected to return next week.

