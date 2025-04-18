Hawks’ Caris LeVert ready to show season-long work in postseason run

After losing in their first opportunity to make the playoffs with a loss to the Magic in Wednesday’s Play-In matchup, the Hawks know how they’ll attack their future matchups, beginning with Friday’s game.

“I think for us, some of the things we took, I think, was (that) defensively, starting out the game kind of how we started the third quarter,” LeVert said. “Starting the game off that way. I think that was a huge message for our team, just as far as the intensity, playoff type of game. But just have fun, man. I think the coaches have done a great job of preparing us for this game, so we’re ready to go.”

They’ll look to attack their defense collectively, knowing that many of the teams in front of them have deep rosters with role players who can dominate at any moment. Of course, that starts on Friday night against the Heat, who have several players who can get hot in a hurry.

In a potential first-round series against the Cavaliers, the Hawks can’t afford to have anything but a group mentality when it comes to their defense.

“I think just being connected defensively,” LeVert said. “I think we’ve talked about it the last few days, of just being in the right spot. You’re gonna make mistakes, but it’s just about being connected. It’s about having each other’s back. And I think that you know, as a team, when we’re really good, we do those things.”

Part of having each other’s back, especially on the offensive end, is providing Hawks guard Trae Young with as many options as possible. Many defenses have blitzed the All-Star guard, in an effort to take away his looks, particularly in the pick-and-roll.

They’ll trap Young at half court and try to force him into ill-advised passes that allow their teammates to recover the ball and get out in transition.

On Friday night, Young will have to find ways to counteract Heat defense and guard Davion Mitchell in one-on-one situations. Mitchell, has earned himself the nickname “Off-Night” for his propensity for making his matchups have off nights.

So, the Hawks will look to remain connected in a bid to prevent the offense from falling stagnant.

“Yeah, setting screens, slipping out of screens, making him think defensively, making him not just be able to stick on Trae,” LeVert said. “Obviously, we know that he likes that matchup. We like that matchup too. Trae is obviously a great player and Davion is a really good defender. So it’ll be a good matchup, for sure.”