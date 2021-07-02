Hawks lose Game 5 to Bucks, falling behind 3-2 in series

The No. 5 seed Hawks fell into an early 20-point hole and couldn’t sustain enough of a rhythm or get enough stops to climb out of it, losing Game 5 to the No. 3 seed Bucks, 123-112, Thursday in Milwaukee.
Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 33 points as Milwaukee pounded Atlanta in the paint, 66-36.
The Bucks take a 3-2 lead in the series, and the Hawks will try to force a Game 7. Game 6 will be at 8:30 p.m. Saturday back in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena.
The Hawks played without Trae Young, who missed his second straight game due to a right foot bone bruise he sustained in Game 3. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks in scoring with 28 points, making a playoff-high seven 3′s.
The Bucks were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hyperextended his left knee in Game 4.
Bucks 123, Hawks 112 (box score)
MORE TO COME