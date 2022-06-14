BreakingNews
Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic had surgery on right knee following season

Atlanta Hawks' guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts at the end of the fourth quarter in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 111-110 over Miami Heat. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his right patella tendon to address knee inflammation, the team announced Tuesday. Bogdanovic will rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the regular season, according to the team.

In addition, forward Jalen Johnson underwent a nonsurgical procedure on his left knee to address tendinitis. He will also rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp. Johnson will not participate in the Las Vegas Summer League due to the procedure.

The Hawks announced only that both procedures were done following the regular season.

Bogdanovic appeared in 63 regular-season games last season. He missed the Hawks’ final playoff game with what the team called right knee soreness. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Johnson, who played much of the season with the Hawks’ G-League affiliate, appeared in 22 games as a rookie last season.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

