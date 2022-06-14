Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic had surgery on right knee following season

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his right patella tendon to address knee inflammation, the team announced Tuesday. Bogdanovic will rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the regular season, according to the team.
In addition, forward Jalen Johnson underwent a nonsurgical procedure on his left knee to address tendinitis. He will also rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp. Johnson will not participate in the Las Vegas Summer League due to the procedure.
The Hawks announced only that both procedures were done following the regular season.
Bogdanovic appeared in 63 regular-season games last season. He missed the Hawks’ final playoff game with what the team called right knee soreness. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Johnson, who played much of the season with the Hawks’ G-League affiliate, appeared in 22 games as a rookie last season.
About the Author