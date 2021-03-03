Hawks give interim head coach Nate McMillan a win over Heat

3. Interestingly, John Collins didn’t play in the fourth quarter. He wasn’t injured, McMillan said, but it was a decision based on matchups as Miami went small. Collins still finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes. The Hawks ended up massively outscoring the Heat, 31-14, in the fourth. “It wasn’t that he wasn’t playing well, it was just we had a rhythm, we were scoring, we were stopping and when they went small and put four guards on the floor, we made an adjustment and put (Solomon Hill) in the game to match up defensively,” McMillan said.

4. For the first time since suffering an avulsion fracture in his right knee Jan. 9, Bogdan Bogdanovic played in a game. Bogdanovic was on a minute restriction and took a little time to get going (understandable considering the amount of time he missed), finishing with five points, four assists and two rebounds in about 16 minutes. The Hawks are happy to get his presence, shooting and shot creation back. “It was great, honestly, finding a rhythm with the guys, chemistry, again,” Bogdanovic said. “Honestly, I missed playing. It was tough being out. But I’m happy that I’m healthy and I’m back.”

5. Eighty points is the fewest the Hawks have given up since limiting Golden State to 79 on Dec. 2 of 2019. The last time the Hawks had held a team to 37 points or fewer in single half was Jan. 6 against the Heat.

Stat of the game

47-26 (the Hawks crushed the Heat on the boards, with Clint Capela leading the way with 17 rebounds)

Star of the game

Trae Young (led the Hawks in scoring with 18, with 13 of that coming in the fourth quarter; he added 10 assists for a double-double)

Quotable

“Obviously it’s a tough situation. But for me my main focus is on this team and how I can help this team moving forward, and helping us get to the playoffs. So that’s my main focus, everything else, it’s what it is, and my main focus is trying to help my team win.” (Young on coach Lloyd Pierce’s firing)