Hawks announce training-camp roster

With training camp only a few days away, the Hawks announced the roster of players who will participate.

The Hawks currently have 15 players under standard deals, three players signed to two-way contracts and two players on Exhibit 10 agreements. Teams can carry up to 20 players into training camp, but will need to trim the roster before the start of the regular season.

The team signed a myriad of players over the past month, including Joey Hauser, Kevon Harris, Jordan Bowden, Joirdon Nicholas and Daeqwon Plowden. The Hawks waived Hauser on Monday, then released Bowden and Nicholas on Friday, leaving Harris and Plowden as the two players on Exhibit 10 contracts.