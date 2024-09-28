Hawks announce training-camp roster

With training camp only a few days away, the Hawks announced the roster of players who will participate.
The Hawks currently have 15 players under standard deals, three players signed to two-way contracts and two players on Exhibit 10 agreements. Teams can carry up to 20 players into training camp, but will need to trim the roster before the start of the regular season.
The team signed a myriad of players over the past month, including Joey Hauser, Kevon Harris, Jordan Bowden, Joirdon Nicholas and Daeqwon Plowden. The Hawks waived Hauser on Monday, then released Bowden and Nicholas on Friday, leaving Harris and Plowden as the two players on Exhibit 10 contracts.
While the two could make a case to make the Hawks’ roster for the coming season, they have an uphill battle and likely will head to the G League with the Skyhawks.
No.|Name|Position|Height|Weight|DOB|Prior to NBA, Country
*0 Dominick Barlow | F | 6-10 | 220 | 5/26/03 | Overtime Elite/USA
13 Bogdan Bogdanovic | G | 6-6 | 220 | 8/18/92 | Fenerbahce/Serbia
4 Kobe Bufkin | G | 6-4 | 195 | 9/21/03 | Michigan/USA
15 Clint Capela | C | 6-10 | 240 | 5/18/94 | Elon Chalon/Switzerland
5 Dyson Daniels | G | 6-7 | 203 | 3/17/03 | G League Ignite/Australia
18 Mouhamed Gueye | F | 6-11 | 210 | 11/09/02 | Washington/Senegal
00 Kevon Harris | G | 6-5 | 215 | 06/24/97 | Stephen F. Austin/USA
12 De’Andre Hunter | F | 6-7 | 225 | 12/02/97 | Virginia/USA
1 Jalen Johnson | F | 6-9 | 220 | 12/18/01 | Duke/USA
27 Vit Krejci | F | 6-8 | 195 | 6/19/00 | Zaragoza (Spain)/Czech Republic
*3 Seth Lundy | G/F | 6-6 | 220 | 4/02/00 | Penn State/USA
24 Garrison Mathews | G | 6-5 | 202 | 10/24/96 | Lipscomb/USA
22 Larry Nance Jr. | F | 6-8 | 242 | 1/01/93 | Wyoming/USA
17 Onyeka Okongwu | F/C | 6-9 | 245 | 12/11/00 | USC/USA
29 Daeqwon Plowden | G | 6-6 | 216 | 8/29/98 | Bowling Green/USA
10 Zaccharie Risacher | F | 6-9 | 215 | 4/08/05 | JL Bourg/France
8 David Roddy | F | 6-5 | 255 | 3/27/01 | Colorado State/USA
*2 Keaton Wallace | G | 6-3 | 185 | 2/26/99 | Texas-San Antonio
11 Trae Young | G | 6-1 | 180 | 9/19/98 | Oklahoma/USA
41 Cody Zeller | C | 6-11 | 247 | 10/05/92 | Indiana/USA
*Two-way contract
The Hawks host the first three days of training camp in Athens to hold training camp at the Coliseum Training Facility on the Georgia campus Oct. 1. They previously held camp at Georgia five times, from 2013-17.
They will play four exhibition games:
Oct. 8 vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Thunder, 8 p.m.
