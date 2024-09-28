Atlanta Hawks

Hawks announce training-camp roster

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) confers with Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the fourth quarter in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Saturday, February 3, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks won 141-134 in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) confers with Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the fourth quarter in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Saturday, February 3, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks won 141-134 in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
22 minutes ago

With training camp only a few days away, the Hawks announced the roster of players who will participate.

The Hawks currently have 15 players under standard deals, three players signed to two-way contracts and two players on Exhibit 10 agreements. Teams can carry up to 20 players into training camp, but will need to trim the roster before the start of the regular season.

The team signed a myriad of players over the past month, including Joey Hauser, Kevon Harris, Jordan Bowden, Joirdon Nicholas and Daeqwon Plowden. The Hawks waived Hauser on Monday, then released Bowden and Nicholas on Friday, leaving Harris and Plowden as the two players on Exhibit 10 contracts.

While the two could make a case to make the Hawks’ roster for the coming season, they have an uphill battle and likely will head to the G League with the Skyhawks.

No.|Name|Position|Height|Weight|DOB|Prior to NBA, Country

*0 Dominick Barlow | F | 6-10 | 220 | 5/26/03 | Overtime Elite/USA

13 Bogdan Bogdanovic | G | 6-6 | 220 | 8/18/92 | Fenerbahce/Serbia

4 Kobe Bufkin | G | 6-4 | 195 | 9/21/03 | Michigan/USA

15 Clint Capela | C | 6-10 | 240 | 5/18/94 | Elon Chalon/Switzerland

5 Dyson Daniels | G | 6-7 | 203 | 3/17/03 | G League Ignite/Australia

18 Mouhamed Gueye | F | 6-11 | 210 | 11/09/02 | Washington/Senegal

00 Kevon Harris | G | 6-5 | 215 | 06/24/97 | Stephen F. Austin/USA

12 De’Andre Hunter | F | 6-7 | 225 | 12/02/97 | Virginia/USA

1 Jalen Johnson | F | 6-9 | 220 | 12/18/01 | Duke/USA

27 Vit Krejci | F | 6-8 | 195 | 6/19/00 | Zaragoza (Spain)/Czech Republic

*3 Seth Lundy | G/F | 6-6 | 220 | 4/02/00 | Penn State/USA

24 Garrison Mathews | G | 6-5 | 202 | 10/24/96 | Lipscomb/USA

22 Larry Nance Jr. | F | 6-8 | 242 | 1/01/93 | Wyoming/USA

17 Onyeka Okongwu | F/C | 6-9 | 245 | 12/11/00 | USC/USA

29 Daeqwon Plowden | G | 6-6 | 216 | 8/29/98 | Bowling Green/USA

10 Zaccharie Risacher | F | 6-9 | 215 | 4/08/05 | JL Bourg/France

8 David Roddy | F | 6-5 | 255 | 3/27/01 | Colorado State/USA

*2 Keaton Wallace | G | 6-3 | 185 | 2/26/99 | Texas-San Antonio

11 Trae Young | G | 6-1 | 180 | 9/19/98 | Oklahoma/USA

41 Cody Zeller | C | 6-11 | 247 | 10/05/92 | Indiana/USA

*Two-way contract

The Hawks host the first three days of training camp in Athens to hold training camp at the Coliseum Training Facility on the Georgia campus Oct. 1. They previously held camp at Georgia five times, from 2013-17.

They will play four exhibition games:

Oct. 8 vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Thunder, 8 p.m.

