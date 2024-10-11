Hawks announce Sixth Man section rebranding to FanDuel 404 Crew

Set in Section 122, the FanDuel 404 Crew will continue to host some of the Hawks’ rowdiest and most loyal fans, who have infused energy into the arena during games. The section will be integrated into the Hawks’ game presentation team with more collaboration with PA announcer Big Tigger and the State Farm Arena DJ to create chants and routines to energize the team and heckle and distract opponents.

“We love our fans and partnering with FanDuel was a great way for us to reinvent the experience for our most spirited, die-hard fans, who night after night lead the way in creating a fantastic fan atmosphere and home court advantage at State Farm Arena,” Steve Koonin, president and CEO of the Hawks and State Farm Arena, said in a statement.

Like past seasons, the fan section will have an audition process to be a part of the FanDuel 404 Crew. It will give Hawks fans a chance to show their love for the team and how they can infuse even more energy into games. According to a person familiar with the situation, members of the former Sixth Man section will receive an email from the team with details.

All FanDuel 404 Crew members must be at least 21 years old.