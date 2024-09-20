Hawks announce Kevon Harris, Joey Hauser to training-camp deals

The Hawks announced they signed two players to training-camp deals on Friday. The team signed guard Kevon Harris and forward Joey Hauser to Exhibit 10 contracts.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA pact with minimum guarantees ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. It gives the Hawks flexibility in terms of how they could sign Harris and Hauser to the team. With 15 players currently signed to guaranteed deals and three players on two-way contracts, Harris and Hauser may play the season with College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Hawks.

A native of Ellenwood, Harris comes to the Hawks off a two-way contract with the Magic. He appeared in 36 games with the Magic across his two-year NBA career, averaging four points and two rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.