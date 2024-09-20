Hawks announce Kevon Harris, Joey Hauser to training-camp deals

The Hawks announced they signed two players to training-camp deals on Friday. The team signed guard Kevon Harris and forward Joey Hauser to Exhibit 10 contracts.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA pact with minimum guarantees ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. It gives the Hawks flexibility in terms of how they could sign Harris and Hauser to the team. With 15 players currently signed to guaranteed deals and three players on two-way contracts, Harris and Hauser may play the season with College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Hawks.
A native of Ellenwood, Harris comes to the Hawks off a two-way contract with the Magic. He appeared in 36 games with the Magic across his two-year NBA career, averaging four points and two rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.
He also has plenty of NBA G League experience after playing for the Raptors 905 (2020-22), Lakeland Magic (2022-23) and Osceola Magic (2023-24). In a career 89 games (70 starts) in the G League, Harris averaged 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He shot 48.6% overall and 37.4% on 3-point shots.
The 6-foot-6 guard graduated from M.L. King High School before completing a post-graduate year at DME Academy in Florida.
Hauser spent most of his career in the G League after he wasn’t drafted in the 2023 NBA draft. In 50 games (eight starts) last season with the Ontario Clippers, he averaged 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and one assist on 43.6% shooting from the floor and 36.4% shooting on 3′s.
The Hawks open training camp Oct. 1 and can carry up to 20 players in the preseason. They will need to whittle that number to 18 before the season begins.
About the Author