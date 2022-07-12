BreakingNews
Hawks announce Frank Kaminsky signing

Frank Kaminsky 8, plays against the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

Frank Kaminsky 8, plays against the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

It’s official - Frank Kaminsky is in the fold and is expected to add frontcourt depth for the Hawks in the 2022-23 season.

Kaminsky, who the team signed at the veteran minimum, played only nine games with the Suns last season before he was ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. He had surgery and has since recovered.

A former college national player of the year at Wisconsin, the 7-foot Kaminsky was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and has averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in his seven-year career. He’s a career 34.8% shooter from 3-point range and was solid for the Suns - on offense and defense - in a backup role during their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Hawks offseason moves

June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.

June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.

June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.

June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to l2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.

July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.

July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.

July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.

July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi

July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal

