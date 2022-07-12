Hawks announce Frank Kaminsky signing

Explore Hawks add frontcourt depth with signing of Kaminsky

Kaminsky, who the team signed at the veteran minimum, played only nine games with the Suns last season before he was ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. He had surgery and has since recovered.

A former college national player of the year at Wisconsin, the 7-foot Kaminsky was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and has averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in his seven-year career. He’s a career 34.8% shooter from 3-point range and was solid for the Suns - on offense and defense - in a backup role during their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.