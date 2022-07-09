Hawks signing veteran center Frank Kaminsky to one-year contract

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, reported the move first. He added that the Hawks would likely use Kaminsky as a forward in addition to his role as a center.

Kaminsky, who will be signed at the veteran minimum, played just nine games with the Suns last season before he was ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. Kaminsky had surgery and has since recovered. He will add even more depth to the Hawks’ front court.