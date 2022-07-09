Hawks signing veteran center Frank Kaminsky to one-year contract

The Hawks are adding another veteran presence to their roster. The team plans to sign veteran center Frank Kaminsky, according to a person familiar with the situation.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, reported the move first. He added that the Hawks would likely use Kaminsky as a forward in addition to his role as a center.
Kaminsky, who will be signed at the veteran minimum, played just nine games with the Suns last season before he was ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. Kaminsky had surgery and has since recovered. He will add even more depth to the Hawks’ front court.
Over the course of seven years, Kaminsky has averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21 minutes. He has knocked down 42.9% of his attempts from the field and 34.8% of his 3-point tries.
The 29-year-old was drafted by the Hornets ninth overall out of Wisconsin in the 2015 NBA Draft.
The former national college player of the year helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season.
