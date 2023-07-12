Hawks announce acquisition of veteran guard Patty Mills

The Hawks announced Wednesday that they acquired Patty Mills from the Thunder. The team sent guard TyTy Washington Jr., as well as forwards Usman Garuba and Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

In Mills, the Hawks get a veteran point guard who can provide plenty of backup, right now, to guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The Hawks, of course, still could choose to flip Mills in a different package for something or someone else. But should Mills remain on the roster when the season begins in October, the Hawks have the veteran presence on the team that they missed last season.

Over his career, he has appeared in 860 games, including 107 starts. He’s made stops in for Portland (2009-11), San Antonio (2011-21) and Brooklyn (2021-23). Over 14 years, he has averaged nine points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 20.4 minutes.

A 38.9% career 3-point shooter, Mills will provide plenty of spacing to the Hawks and bring years of playoff experience to the team.

He has appeared in the playoffs in 12 of his 14 seasons, including in each of his first 10 seasons. Mills has made appearances in 95 playoff games (11 starts), where he averaged of 6.7 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 16 minutes.

The Hawks acquired Gay from the Jazz on July 7 in exchange for John Collins, while Garuba and Washington were acquired from the Rockets on July 8.

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, *Vit Krejci

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, *Tyrese Martin

SF: De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Seth Lundy (two-way)

PF: Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Miles Norris (two-way)

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando

*nonguaranteed contract