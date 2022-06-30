Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray

According to Elias Sports, Murray and Young will be the first pair of teammates in NBA history who each averaged at least 20.0 points and 9.0 assists per game in the previous season.

“The opportunity to acquire a player of Dejounte’s caliber, just entering his prime, doesn’t come along too often,” Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk said in a statement. “He has developed into one of the elite two-way guards in the league and we’re thrilled to add him to our group. I’d also like to thank Gallo for his professionalism and his contributions to the Hawks over the last two seasons.”

In addition to Murray, the Hawks also received center Jock Landale. The 6-11 center went undrafted in 2018 and played three seasons internationally before signing with the Spurs in 2021. He averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes, while shooting 49.5% from the floor, 32.6% on 3-point shots.

The Melbourne, Australia, native played for the Hawks during the 2018 Summer League in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. In nine Summer League appearances with the Hawks, he made six starts and averaged 5.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 18.3 minutes.

The Hawks have not decided whether they will keep Landale on the roster or waive him as free agency heats up Thursday evening.