Atlanta Hawks

Hawks add De’Andre Hunter to injury report ahead of matchup at Oklahoma City

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By
1 hour ago

The Hawks could be without De’Andre Hunter in Sunday’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Sunday afternoon, the team listed Hunter as questionable with right knee inflammation.

The Hawks’ game against the Thunder on Sunday is the first of back-to-back games. The team has looked to be conscientious of the bumps and bruises ailing players despite the infancy of the 2024-25 season.

Hunter has had a history of knee ailments, including missing 16 consecutive games following a procedure to address inflammation in his knee.

Along with Hunter, the Hawks listed several players as out.

Dominick Barlow (not with team)

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy)

Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation)

Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain)

Cody Zeller (not with team)

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Friday game versus Hornets
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Hawks down Kobe Bufkin to start new season
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Hawks G Kobe Bufkin partially dislocates right shoulder for 2nd time
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Onyeka Okongwu provides boost as Hawks win season opener over Nets
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks’ Trae Young’s two-game start to season unlike previous two years
Hornets threaten but Hawks hold firm, improve to 2-0
Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Friday game versus Hornets
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech