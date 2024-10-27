Hawks add De’Andre Hunter to injury report ahead of matchup at Oklahoma City

The Hawks could be without De’Andre Hunter in Sunday’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Sunday afternoon, the team listed Hunter as questionable with right knee inflammation.
The Hawks’ game against the Thunder on Sunday is the first of back-to-back games. The team has looked to be conscientious of the bumps and bruises ailing players despite the infancy of the 2024-25 season.
Hunter has had a history of knee ailments, including missing 16 consecutive games following a procedure to address inflammation in his knee.
Along with Hunter, the Hawks listed several players as out.
Dominick Barlow (not with team)
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy)
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation)
Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain)
Cody Zeller (not with team)
