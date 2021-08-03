Gorgui Dieng, Hawks agree to terms for one-year deal

The Hawks and Gorgui Dieng have agreed to terms for a one-year, $4 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Dieng (6-foot-11, 252) averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 38 games with the Grizzlies and Spurs last season. The move meets a need for the Hawks, as backup center Onyeka Okongwu will miss six months after recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. The Hawks needed to add size and someone who can act as a backup in the frontcourt, namely behind center Clint Capela.
NBA teams began negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. Monday, though deals can’t be made official until 12:01 p.m. Friday.
The Athletic first reported the deal.
In Other News
1
Hill set to return to Hawks on one-year deal
2
Negotiations on max deal for Trae Young expected to begin after...
3
Hawks Summer League roster includes Johnson, Cooper; no Reddish
4
Driveway competition just the way for Sharife Cooper to start NBA...
5
Update: Hawks acquire Delon Wright in three-team trade