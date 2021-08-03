ajc logo
X

Gorgui Dieng, Hawks agree to terms for one-year deal

102715 ATLANTA: -- A new Hawks logo is painted on the tunnel wall leading out to the court for the first regular season basketball game "home opener" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com
Caption
102715 ATLANTA: -- A new Hawks logo is painted on the tunnel wall leading out to the court for the first regular season basketball game "home opener" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 55 minutes ago

The Hawks and Gorgui Dieng have agreed to terms for a one-year, $4 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage of the Hawks

Dieng (6-foot-11, 252) averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 38 games with the Grizzlies and Spurs last season. The move meets a need for the Hawks, as backup center Onyeka Okongwu will miss six months after recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. The Hawks needed to add size and someone who can act as a backup in the frontcourt, namely behind center Clint Capela.

NBA teams began negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. Monday, though deals can’t be made official until 12:01 p.m. Friday.

The Athletic first reported the deal.

In Other News
1
Hill set to return to Hawks on one-year deal
2
Negotiations on max deal for Trae Young expected to begin after...
3
Hawks Summer League roster includes Johnson, Cooper; no Reddish
4
Driveway competition just the way for Sharife Cooper to start NBA...
5
Update: Hawks acquire Delon Wright in three-team trade
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top