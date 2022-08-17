Five things to know about the Hawks’ 2022-23 schedule

The Hawks’ new backcourt tandem of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will make their regular-season debut Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena in the season opener against Houston.
Murray, who averaged 21.1 points during an All-Star season in San Antonio in 2021-22, was acquired by the Hawks in a June trade with the Spurs and will team with Young, who led the NBA in total points and assists last season, to form what could be the league’s highest-scoring guard duo this season.
Here are five things to know about the Hawks and their schedule:
Preseason highlights: The Hawks and Bucks will play Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 in Abu Dhabi, the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf. First-year Hawks Aaron Holiday and Justin Holiday will face brother Jrue, who plays for the Bucks, in the two exhibition games.
The Hawks will face the Cavaliers (Oct. 12) and Pelicans (Oct. 14) in their other exhibition games.
Three consecutive home games to open slate: The Oct. 19 opener against Houston will be followed by an Oct. 21 game vs. Orlando and an Oct. 23 matchup against Charlotte. Jabari Smith, a former Mr. Georgia Basketball and the 2022 overall No. 3 draft pick, will face the Hawks in the opener, while 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will lead the Magic in the second game.
The Hawks will play their first road game - the first of five consecutive away from State Farm Arena - Oct. 26 in Detroit.
Back-to-backs: The Hawks will play 13 sets of back-to-back games, the first occurring Nov. 9-10 and the final April 3-4. The longest break of the season – eight days between games before and after the Feb. 19 All-Star game.
Key division matchups: The Hawks face their divisional opponents (Charlotte, Miami, Orlando and Washington) four times each. They will host Miami, their first-round playoff opponent last season, Nov. 27 and Jan. 16 (MLK Jr. Day) at State Farm Arena before a pair of road games in Miami next March.
Notable dates: A look at some notable dates on the schedule:
-Dec. 30: Hawks host Lakers at State Farm Arena before embarking on a West Coast trip where they will face the NBA champion Warriors, Kings, Lakers and Clippers
-March 17: Golden State will make its only appearance at State Farm Arena.
-Nov. 2, Dec. 7: Hawks face Knicks in New York, where fans apparently enjoy the back-and-forth with Young.
-Feb. 11, March 19: Murray faces his old team, first in Atlanta and then in San Antonio.
2022-23 Hawks schedule
Oct. 19, vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21, vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23, vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Oct. 26, at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28, at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29, at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31, at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2, at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 7, vs. Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 9, vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 10, vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Nov. 12, at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 14, at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Nov. 16, vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 19, vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.
Nov. 21, at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Nov. 23, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 25, at Houston, 7 p.m.
Nov. 27, vs. Miami, 5 p.m.
Nov. 28, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Nov. 30, at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2, vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 5, vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7, at New York, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 9, at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11, vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12, at Memphis, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Dec. 14, at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Dec. 16, at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19, vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21, vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 23, vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 27, at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28, vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30, vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Jan. 2, at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Jan. 4, at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6, at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8, at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Jan. 11, vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 13, at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14, at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16, vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. TNT
Jan. 18, at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 20, vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21, vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23, at Chicago, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Jan. 25, at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28, vs. L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30, at Portland, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Feb. 1, at Phoenix, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 3, at Utah, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4, at Denver, 7 p.m.
Feb. 7, at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Feb. 9, vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 13, at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15, vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24, vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26, vs. Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Feb. 28, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
March 3, vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.
March 4, at Miami, 8 p.m.
March 6, at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (NBA-TV)
March 8, at Washington, 7 p.m.
March 10 at Washington, 7 p.m.
March 11, vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.
March 13, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
March 17, vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (NBA-TV)
March 19, at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
March 21, vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
March 22, at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
March 25, vs. Indiana, 5 p.m.
March 26, vs. Memphis, 6 p.m. (NBA-TV)
March 28, vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
March 31, at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Apr. 2, vs. Dallas, 6 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Apr. 4, at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Apr. 5, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Apr. 7, vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Apr. 9, at Boston, 1 p.m.
