Five things to know about the Hawks’ 2022-23 schedule

Three consecutive home games to open slate: The Oct. 19 opener against Houston will be followed by an Oct. 21 game vs. Orlando and an Oct. 23 matchup against Charlotte. Jabari Smith, a former Mr. Georgia Basketball and the 2022 overall No. 3 draft pick, will face the Hawks in the opener, while 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will lead the Magic in the second game.

The Hawks will play their first road game - the first of five consecutive away from State Farm Arena - Oct. 26 in Detroit.

Back-to-backs: The Hawks will play 13 sets of back-to-back games, the first occurring Nov. 9-10 and the final April 3-4. The longest break of the season – eight days between games before and after the Feb. 19 All-Star game.

Key division matchups: The Hawks face their divisional opponents (Charlotte, Miami, Orlando and Washington) four times each. They will host Miami, their first-round playoff opponent last season, Nov. 27 and Jan. 16 (MLK Jr. Day) at State Farm Arena before a pair of road games in Miami next March.

Notable dates: A look at some notable dates on the schedule:

-Dec. 30: Hawks host Lakers at State Farm Arena before embarking on a West Coast trip where they will face the NBA champion Warriors, Kings, Lakers and Clippers

-March 17: Golden State will make its only appearance at State Farm Arena.

-Nov. 2, Dec. 7: Hawks face Knicks in New York, where fans apparently enjoy the back-and-forth with Young.

-Feb. 11, March 19: Murray faces his old team, first in Atlanta and then in San Antonio.

2022-23 Hawks schedule

Oct. 19, vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21, vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Oct. 26, at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28, at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29, at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31, at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2, at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 7, vs. Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 9, vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10, vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Nov. 12, at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14, at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Nov. 16, vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 19, vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nov. 21, at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 25, at Houston, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27, vs. Miami, 5 p.m.

Nov. 28, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Nov. 30, at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2, vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 5, vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7, at New York, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 9, at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11, vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12, at Memphis, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Dec. 14, at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16, at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21, vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23, vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27, at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30, vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Jan. 2, at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4, at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6, at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 8, at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Jan. 11, vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 13, at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14, at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 16, vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. TNT

Jan. 18, at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 20, vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21, vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23, at Chicago, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Jan. 25, at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28, vs. L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30, at Portland, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Feb. 1, at Phoenix, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 3, at Utah, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4, at Denver, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7, at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Feb. 9, vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 13, at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15, vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24, vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 26, vs. Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Feb. 28, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

March 3, vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

March 4, at Miami, 8 p.m.

March 6, at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (NBA-TV)

March 8, at Washington, 7 p.m.

March 10 at Washington, 7 p.m.

March 11, vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

March 13, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

March 17, vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (NBA-TV)

March 19, at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

March 21, vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

March 22, at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March 25, vs. Indiana, 5 p.m.

March 26, vs. Memphis, 6 p.m. (NBA-TV)

March 28, vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

March 31, at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 2, vs. Dallas, 6 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Apr. 4, at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 5, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 7, vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 9, at Boston, 1 p.m.