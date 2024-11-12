FanDuel Sports Network introduces single-game options for NBA fans

Hawks and NBA fans now have another option to catch games around the league.

Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network, announced Tuesday that it would offer single-game pricing to its direct-to-consumer streaming menu beginning Dec. 5. The offer also includes NHL games.

Viewers will not need a subscription for the single-game purchase option. It aims to give fans another way to connect to their hometown teams. They will be able to purchase a single game, starting at $6.99, or choose to sign up for monthly or season-pass subscriptions to best tailor their viewing experience.