Breaking: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is pressuring Nikema Williams to step down as party chair, officials say
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

FanDuel Sports Network introduces single-game options for NBA fans

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a basket during the first half against Washington Boston Celtics Farm Arena on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a basket during the first half against Washington Boston Celtics Farm Arena on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Hawks and NBA fans now have another option to catch games around the league.

Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network, announced Tuesday that it would offer single-game pricing to its direct-to-consumer streaming menu beginning Dec. 5. The offer also includes NHL games.

Viewers will not need a subscription for the single-game purchase option. It aims to give fans another way to connect to their hometown teams. They will be able to purchase a single game, starting at $6.99, or choose to sign up for monthly or season-pass subscriptions to best tailor their viewing experience.

The majority of Hawks games air on FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Diamond Sports Group will offer single-game pricing to stream NBA and NHL games starting...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Five Hawks games returning to Peachtree TV
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds look for new TV partner after ending joint venture with Diamond Sports...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Date and time set for Atlanta United’s semifinal match with Orlando
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Three key injured Hawks are progressing toward returns 58m ago
Trae Young out for Tuesday’s Hawks-Celtics matchup
NBA Cup provides Hawks’ young players more competitive experience
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.20m ago
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake