Eye injury not expected to hamper Hawks guard Trae Young

Young finished Wednesday’s game with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. His lone field goal in the second half occurred just before he went to the locker room. So far this season, Young has led the team in points per game and has averaged 27.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists through eight games.

After Friday’s practice, McMillan said that Young still had a little swelling in his eye and that he was under the impression that Young’s visit to the doctor was solely a follow up.

“It’s a doctor’s visit,” McMillan said. “So yesterday, he went and got it checked out and didn’t get any information that he needed a procedure today. I think today is more of a follow up. And hopefully, we get the same information that everything looks good. It’s clear. He does have a little swelling in it and a little redness there, but I didn’t get any information that a procedure would happen.”

Moving forward, McMillan said that Young likely will continue to wear the goggles until his eye has fully healed.