Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
Eye injury not expected to hamper Hawks guard Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The Hawks have not ruled out star guard Trae Young ahead of Saturday’s game against the Pelicans. Young attended the team’s practice Friday before heading to a doctor’s appointment.

The 24-year-old exited the team’s matchups against the Knicks on Wednesday after sustaining an eye injury early in the third quarter. Knicks forward Julius Randle scratched Young’s eye as Randle drove to the basket and tried to make a pass to the left corner. Young said that he was still looking at the ball as Randle followed through with his pass.

The two-time All-Star returned to Wednesday’s game in the fourth quarter after the Hawks’ training staff attended to his eye and did what they could to stave off any infections.

Following Wednesday’s game, Young said he did not expect his injury to keep him out of Saturday’s game.

“I think I’d be able to play through it. It’s more just letting the swelling go down,” Young said after the game. “But I’ll be able to play through it. I mean, I think our next game is Saturday, so thankfully, we get a couple of days to kind of get better and hopefully I’m able to. I’ll probably have to wear goggles or glasses for some games, but it’ll be all right.”

Young finished Wednesday’s game with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. His lone field goal in the second half occurred just before he went to the locker room. So far this season, Young has led the team in points per game and has averaged 27.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists through eight games.

After Friday’s practice, McMillan said that Young still had a little swelling in his eye and that he was under the impression that Young’s visit to the doctor was solely a follow up.

“It’s a doctor’s visit,” McMillan said. “So yesterday, he went and got it checked out and didn’t get any information that he needed a procedure today. I think today is more of a follow up. And hopefully, we get the same information that everything looks good. It’s clear. He does have a little swelling in it and a little redness there, but I didn’t get any information that a procedure would happen.”

Moving forward, McMillan said that Young likely will continue to wear the goggles until his eye has fully healed.

