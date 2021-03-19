Win vs. Thunder gives Hawks longest active win streak in NBA

3. In his seventh game back from injury, Bogdan Bogdanovic looked much sharper, adding a season-high 23 points, to go with six rebounds and three assists. He went 5-for-9 from 3-point range (55.6%) and seemed to find more of a shooting rhythm. In January and February, Bogdanovic missed 25 games with an avulsion fracture in his right knee.

4. In addition to Bogdanovic, Trae Young and John Collins paved the way on offense, from the first quarter when Young lobbed the ball off the glass on a breakaway, setting up a dunk for Collins. Young had 23 points, nine assists and six rebounds in just 25 minutes of play, with Collins adding 19 points and three blocks in 30 minutes.

5. This was the last home game for the Hawks until April 4, as they depart for an eight-game road trip against the Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Warriors, Nuggets, Suns, Spurs and Pelicans. This will be a crucial stretch and tough test for the Hawks, as they face several Western Conference opponents that are likely playoff-bound.

Stat of the game

7 (this win gives the Hawks the longest active win streak in the NBA at seven)

Star of the game

Bogdan Bogdanovic (made some key shots, had a season-high 23 points and is finding a rhythm after coming back from injury)

Quotable

“I really think it’s been our belief. We believe we can win.” (John Collins on how the Hawks have sustained this win streak)