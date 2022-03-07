Collins playing through foot pain for Hawks down final stretch of season

Collins had missed seven games with a right foot strain, an injury that had been bothering him on and off before he re-tweaked it in the Hawks’ loss to the Spurs Feb. 11. He’s not 100% yet, but is trying to manage the injury down the stretch of the season, as the Hawks jockey for position in the Eastern Conference’s tight playoff and play-in tournament race (Atlanta, Brooklyn and Charlotte are all tied at 2.5 games back from No. 7 seed Toronto as of Monday afternoon).

“It’s not the greatest, in terms of me just having no pain, but in terms of me being able to come back and play and play at a high level and obviously knock some of the rust off, I feel like it’s going to help a lot. ... I definitely feel like it’s going to be a process to get back to 100% as it is with anything but I’m just trying to do my best to maintain and damage control, if you will, to just make sure I’m healthy and ready to go enough to do well for my team,” Collins said at shootaround in Detroit, with the Hawks set to face the Pistons Monday night.