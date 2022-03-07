Hamburger icon
Hawks Report podcast: What will it take for the Hawks to get back to .500?

Wizards forward Corey Kispert (left) defends against Hawks guard Trae Young during the second half. The Hawks won 117-114 on Friday night. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Sarah K. Spencer
The Hawks have won two straight games but haven’t had a winning record this season since before Christmas. In this edition of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer digs into what was a solid week for Atlanta and what it will take to finally reach the .500 mark.

Plus, Sarah looks at why De’Andre Hunter is starting to turn it around, why John Collins feels like he’s almost at full strength, and she answers your mailbag questions, too.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

