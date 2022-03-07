Hawks Report podcast: What will it take for the Hawks to get back to .500?

The Hawks have won two straight games but haven’t had a winning record this season since before Christmas. In this edition of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer digs into what was a solid week for Atlanta and what it will take to finally reach the .500 mark.
Plus, Sarah looks at why De’Andre Hunter is starting to turn it around, why John Collins feels like he’s almost at full strength, and she answers your mailbag questions, too.
