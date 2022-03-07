Hamburger icon
Huerter works shoulder out for first time since exiting Friday’s win

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter left Friday's win over the Wizards with a shoulder injury and is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's game in Detroit. (AJC file photo/ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter left Friday's win over the Wizards with a shoulder injury and is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's game in Detroit.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

After tweaking his shoulder in Friday’s win in Washington, Kevin Huerter is officially listed as questionable for the Hawks’ game in Detroit Monday night.

Huerter worked out and tested his shoulder in Monday’s shootaround, going through a longer workout than normal for a game day. It was the first time Huerter tested the shoulder since Friday and he will be a game-time decision against the Pistons, according to coach Nate McMillan.

Huerter said his shoulder has felt sore the last couple of days, but it felt good at shootaround.

“I’ve had problems with this shoulder in the past; I kind of keep re-aggravating it a little bit,” Huerter said. “On that pass, kind of felt it slip out a little bit… The past couple days it felt sore a little bit. Today it felt good though. Today’s the first time I did anything since the game, so that’s why today’s a game-time decision.”

In the victory against the Wizards, Huerter walked straight back to the locker room after throwing a skip pass with his left arm.

Last April, Huerter was diagnosed with a left shoulder sprain after injuring it in a game vs. the Pistons, missing two games. The season before last, Huerter suffered a “left rotator cuff strain with an associated shoulder capsule strain” in the Hawks’ win in Denver Nov. 12, missing 11 games.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

