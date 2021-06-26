ajc logo
No answers for Hawks as Bucks dominate in Game 2 victory

Atlanta Hawks
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 18 minutes ago

Looking completely out of sorts on both ends of the floor, the Hawks were throttled by the Bucks 125-91 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday in Milwaukee.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1 (the Hawks won Game 1 Wednesday in Milwaukee) and the Hawks get the next two games on their home court at State Farm Arena - Sunday and Tuesday. Both games will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

The Hawks trailed by six after the first quarter, but were blitzed by a 20-0 Milwaukee run in the second. They got crushed in the paint, 62-30, smothered on defense and struggled from 3-point range, going 9-for-36 (25%). Down 32 at halftime, the entire second half was basically garbage time.

Trae Young tied a career-high with nine turnovers, finishing with a playoff-low 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 from 3-point range, 2-3 FT). He led the Hawks in scoring.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo led with 25 points and nine rebounds, plus six assists and two steals, and Jrue Holiday added 22 points and seven assists.

