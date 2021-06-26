No answers for Hawks as Bucks dominate in Game 2 victory

The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1 (the Hawks won Game 1 Wednesday in Milwaukee) and the Hawks get the next two games on their home court at State Farm Arena - Sunday and Tuesday. Both games will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

The Hawks trailed by six after the first quarter, but were blitzed by a 20-0 Milwaukee run in the second. They got crushed in the paint, 62-30, smothered on defense and struggled from 3-point range, going 9-for-36 (25%). Down 32 at halftime, the entire second half was basically garbage time.