Big difference: Hawks will play 19 nationally televised games

What a difference a historic playoff run had on the Hawks’ schedule.
The Hawks will have 19 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season. That’s a dramatic leap from a combined 19 over the past two seasons, mostly NBA TV broadcasts. The NBA released its full schedule Friday, and the Hawks will play on ESPN nine times, NBA TV five times, TNT four times and ABC once. Clearly, the Hawks have captured national attention after making it to the Eastern Conference finals last season.
As announced earlier this week, the Hawks will open the season at home against the Mavericks on TNT and also will play on Christmas Day at the Knicks. The Hawks will play the Celtics three times and the Knicks, Mavericks, 76ers, Nets and Bucks twice in front of a national audience. They also have national games against the Pelicans, Magic, Bulls, Lakers, Raptors and Warriors. A Jan. 19 home game against the Bucks will be on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A Feb. 13 game at Boston will be a Saturday afternoon game on ABC.
The Hawks have a season-long six-game homestand from Jan. 24-Feb. 3 against the Bulls, Kings, Celtics, Lakers, Raptors and Suns. They also have a five-game homestand in November. They have a season-long six-game road trip from Dec. 29-Jan. 9 at the Bulls, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Kings, Lakers and Clippers.
Despite starting the season at home, the Hawks play four of their first six games on the road. The Hawks end the season with a two-game trip at the Heat and Rockets, with the regular-season finale April 10.
The schedule features an eight-day layoff for the All-Star break from Feb. 16-23.
The Hawks play 14 sets of back-to-backs, including two home/home, four home/road, five road/home and three road/road sets. They play every Western Conference team twice and each Eastern Conference opponent four times, except the Nets and Bucks (two home/one road) as well as the Pistons and 76ers (one home/two road).
Monday-Saturday home games will begin at 7:30 p.m. The schedule features several home games on Sundays with 6 p.m. start times.
Bally Sports Southeast will broadcast locally. A complete TV schedule will be released at a later date.
Hawks’ 2021-22 Schedule
Regular season
Oct. 21 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Oct. 23 at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 28 at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
Nov. 1 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 4 vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Utah, 9 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Denver, 9 p.m.
Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Nov. 15 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 22 vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Nov. 27 vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 1 at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 5 vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Dec. 6 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dec. 10 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 13 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17 vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 19 vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
Dec. 23 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dec. 25 at New York, Noon, ESPN
Dec. 27 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
Dec. 29 at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3 at Portland 10 p.m.
Jan. 5 at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Jan. 7 at LA Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 9 at LA Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 at Miami, 8 p.m.
Jan. 15 vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m., TNT
Jan. 19 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 30 vs. LA Lakers, 1 p.m.
Feb. 1 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
Feb. 6 at Dallas, 6 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 8 vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 at Boston, 2 p.m., ABC
Feb. 15 vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Feb. 24 at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Feb. 26 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
March 1 at Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT
March 4 at Washington, 7 p.m.
March 7 at Detroit, 7 p.m.
March 9 at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
March 11 vs. LA Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
March 13 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.
March 14 vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.
March 16 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
March 18 vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
March 20 vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m.
March 22 at New York, 7:30 p.m., TNT
March 23 at Detroit, 7 p.m.
March 25 vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
March 28 at Indiana, 7 p.m.
March 30 at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
April 2 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
April 5 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
April 6 vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
April 8 at Miami, 8 p.m.
April 10 at Houston, TBD
Exhibition games
Oct 4 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSE
Oct. 6 vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., BSSE
Oct. 9 at Memphis, 8 p.m., BSSE
Oct. 14 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., BSSE