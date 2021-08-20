Big difference: Hawks will play 19 nationally televised games

The Hawks will have 19 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season. That’s a dramatic leap from a combined 19 over the past two seasons, mostly NBA TV broadcasts. The NBA released its full schedule Friday, and the Hawks will play on ESPN nine times, NBA TV five times, TNT four times and ABC once. Clearly, the Hawks have captured national attention after making it to the Eastern Conference finals last season.

As announced earlier this week, the Hawks will open the season at home against the Mavericks on TNT and also will play on Christmas Day at the Knicks. The Hawks will play the Celtics three times and the Knicks, Mavericks, 76ers, Nets and Bucks twice in front of a national audience. They also have national games against the Pelicans, Magic, Bulls, Lakers, Raptors and Warriors. A Jan. 19 home game against the Bucks will be on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A Feb. 13 game at Boston will be a Saturday afternoon game on ABC.