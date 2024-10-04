Bally Sports Southeast to televise all four Hawks exhibition games

Bally Sports Southeast announced that it will televise all four of the Hawks’ exhibition games this month.

For the exhibition games at home against the Pacers on Tuesday and the 76ers on Oct. 14, Bob Rathbun will take care of play-by-play, while Dominique Wilkins will continue to provide analysis. Analyst Brian Oliver will join Rathbun for the telecast Oct. 17 for the team’s game at the Thunder.

When the Hawks play at the Heat on Oct. 10, Bally Sports Southeast will air the game broadcast by Bally Sports Sun.