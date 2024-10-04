Atlanta Hawks

Bally Sports Southeast to televise all four Hawks exhibition games

The main courts are shown at the practice facility in the Brookhaven area, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Hawks are giving us access to the areas of the practice facility that are not accessible and areas fans would never see. The areas to be photographed, Main court, locker room, weight room, kitchen, player film room, upstairs conference room, and TV studiio. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The main courts are shown at the practice facility in the Brookhaven area, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Hawks are giving us access to the areas of the practice facility that are not accessible and areas fans would never see. The areas to be photographed, Main court, locker room, weight room, kitchen, player film room, upstairs conference room, and TV studiio. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

Bally Sports Southeast announced that it will televise all four of the Hawks’ exhibition games this month.

For the exhibition games at home against the Pacers on Tuesday and the 76ers on Oct. 14, Bob Rathbun will take care of play-by-play, while Dominique Wilkins will continue to provide analysis. Analyst Brian Oliver will join Rathbun for the telecast Oct. 17 for the team’s game at the Thunder.

When the Hawks play at the Heat on Oct. 10, Bally Sports Southeast will air the game broadcast by Bally Sports Sun.

Hawks exhibition schedule

Oct. 8 vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Thunder, 8 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Where to watch, listen, livestream Bucs at Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta TV sports listings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves Report podcast: How they match up with the Padres
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

MLB wild-card playoff-round schedule
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher making off-court adjustments to ensure smooth transition 54m ago
‘The world is a better place’ because of Dikembe Mutombo
Hawks preview: Did the Hawks sacrifice offense for defensive improvement?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship