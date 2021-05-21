Bally Sports Southeast sets plan for Hawks-Knicks series

ABC has exclusive broadcast rights to Game 4, so Bally Sports Southeast won’t be able to televise that one. Whether BSSE can televise Games 5, 6 and/or 7, if played, will depend on whether the national carrier for those games has exclusivity.

According to the NBA, all first-round playoff games on ESPN and TNT are in non-exclusive windows and available for local telecasts. All games on ABC, with the exception of May 28, are in exclusive windows and not available for local telecasts.