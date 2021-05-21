Bally Sports Southeast sets plan for Hawks-Knicks series

Although the Hawks-Knicks playoff series will be nationally televised – Games 1 and 2 on TNT, Game 3 on ESPN, Game 4 on ABC and Games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary, on networks to be determined -- at least the first three games of the series also will be shown locally on Bally Sports Southeast.
ABC has exclusive broadcast rights to Game 4, so Bally Sports Southeast won’t be able to televise that one. Whether BSSE can televise Games 5, 6 and/or 7, if played, will depend on whether the national carrier for those games has exclusivity.
According to the NBA, all first-round playoff games on ESPN and TNT are in non-exclusive windows and available for local telecasts. All games on ABC, with the exception of May 28, are in exclusive windows and not available for local telecasts.
The Hawks’ regular TV broadcasters will call the games on Bally Sports Southeast: play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and analyst Dominique Wilkins. They will call the road games remotely from State Farm Arena, as they did with road games throughout the regular season. Kelly Crull and Mike Glenn will serve as in-game reporters during the series.
BSSE’s pregame and postgame shows, Hawks Live, will be hosted by Jerome Jurenovich, with Glenn and Renee Montgomery as analysts. Those shows will air from the concourse at State Farm Arena for home games and from the Bally Sports studios at Colony Square for road games.
The best-of-seven first-round series between the Hawks and Knicks opens at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday (7 p.m.) Game 2 will be played in New York on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) before the series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on May 28 (7 p.m.) and Game 4 on May 30 (1 p.m.) If necessary, Game 5 will be played in New York on June 2, Game 6 in Atlanta on June 4 and Game 7 in New York on June 6, with times of those games to be determined.