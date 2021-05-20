Hawks’ TV ratings are on the upswing

The average rating for Hawks regular-season telecasts on Bally Sports Southeast (formerly Fox Sports Southeast) was up 11% from the 2019-20 season, up 63% from the 2018-19 season and the highest since the pre-rebuild 2016-17 season.

The 71 Hawks games shown on BSSE this season averaged a 0.98 rating in the Atlanta TV market, translating to an audience of roughly 26,000 homes per game. That’s up from a 0.6 rating two seasons ago and a 0.88 rating last season, bucking a league-wide trend.