Majority of Hawks still get to avoid game day COVID-19 testing

That means they’ll avoid the game day COVID-19 testing that the NBA has reinstated, beginning Dec. 1, for players and Tier 1 personnel who elect not to receive a booster. In November, the NBA began recommending booster shots for players and Tier 1 personnel (staff that is regularly around the team) to help mitigate breakthrough infections.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Hawks’ roster was fully vaccinated, which allowed them to avoid the game day COVID-19 testing they had to undergo beforehand. That testing made their schedule a lot tougher last season, as players would have to test early in the morning before games, even if they had just returned home from a road trip the night before.