AJC Hawks Report podcast: Will the NBA season be kind to the Hawks?

April 13, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Hawks' guard Trae Young (11) and Atlanta Hawks' center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after Trae Young scored during the second half in the NBA play-in tournament at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 132-103 over Charlotte Hornets. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

8 minutes ago

In episode 42 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams and AJC sports columnist Michael Cunningham break down the Hawks’ 2022-23 schedule.

They discuss the difficult matchups, why the Hawks have to get off on the right foot and give a way-too-early prediction of the team’s record.

