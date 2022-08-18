AJC Hawks Report podcast: Will the NBA season be kind to the Hawks?

In episode 42 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams and AJC sports columnist Michael Cunningham break down the Hawks’ 2022-23 schedule.
They discuss the difficult matchups, why the Hawks have to get off on the right foot and give a way-too-early prediction of the team’s record.
