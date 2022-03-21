Hamburger icon
AJC Hawks Report podcast: Why Hawks are struggling with their start

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan reacts during a timeout on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

The Hawks dug themselves another hole they could not recover from. In Monday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat writer Sarah K. Spencer discusses the team’s loss to the Pelicans Sunday and where the Hawks stand with 11 regular-season games left, plus she answers listener questions.

