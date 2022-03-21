AJC Hawks Report podcast: Why Hawks are struggling with their start

The Hawks dug themselves another hole they could not recover from. In Monday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat writer Sarah K. Spencer discusses the team’s loss to the Pelicans Sunday and where the Hawks stand with 11 regular-season games left, plus she answers listener questions.
You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.
About the Author
Editors' Picks