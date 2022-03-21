Hawks fall back under .500 after haywire first quarter, loss to Pelicans

2. Gallinari led the Hawks with a season-high 27 points, to go with five rebounds and three assists, and was one of the few positives from this game. A bench unit of Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gallinari and Onyeka Okongwu clawed the Hawks back into this one in the second quarter, which they ended up winning, 32-25, and then again to start the fourth quarter, which they won 36-26, though it wasn’t enough to pull off a comeback.

“You’ve got three quarters to get it back and I thought we just didn’t react to that, come out aggressive,” McMillan said of how the Hawks started. “I thought that second unit did give us a little bit of momentum when they came in, but we’ve just got to get dirty and make some plays earlier in that game.”

3. Entering the fourth quarter trailing by 15, shots started falling for the Hawks, who slowly chipped away at their deficit to tie things up, 110-110 with 1:34 to play after a 3-pointer by Young and an assist from Young to Capela (14 points, 11 rebounds) at the rim. But, the Hawks gave up two straight buckets to the Pelicans (one to Valanciunas and one to former Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado) and were suddenly down four in the final minute. Young made two free throws but fouled Alvarado, who made all three of his free throws as the Pelicans pulled away. Seven-footer Valanciunas scored 10 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.

4. Trae Young (left quad contusion) was available to play after missing Friday’s win vs. the Grizzlies, leaving John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) as the only Hawks player on the injury report. Young finished with 21 points and 10 assists, but it was an off shooting night for him (5-for-14 FG) and he finished with a team-high seven turnovers, with five of that coming in the first quarter alone.

“I did a bad job turning the ball over in the first quarter, they got off to a big lead, 35-18,” Young said. “We didn’t score, I didn’t give us a chance to really score in the first quarter and we fought hard to get ourselves back in the game but it was just too much to overcome.”

5. The Pelicans have been playing better, now 7-5 since the All-Star break, but this was still a solid opportunity for the Hawks to climb above the .500 mark for the first time since Dec. 6, when they were 13-12. New Orleans was without the injured Devonte’ Graham, Brandon Ingram, Kira Lewis Jr., Larry Nance Jr. and Zion Williamson. Instead, Atlanta falls below .500, a place it’s grown all to familiar with this season.

Stat of the game: 18 (the amount of offensive rebounds the Pelicans tallied to the Hawks’ seven, out-rebounding the Hawks 60-45 overall)

Star of the game: Valanciunas (led the Pelicans in scoring with 26 points, adding 12 rebounds and four assists)

Quotable: “I don’t know. If I had the answer, we would have fixed it already. I think that mentally, we’ve got to be tougher. All of us... I think the ups and downs are more mental than anything else.” (Gallinari on why the Hawks’ intensity wavers from game to game)