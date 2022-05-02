ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report podcast: What happened to the Hawks in 2022, part I

Hawks players react at the end of Game 4 against the Heat in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Hawks players react at the end of Game 4 against the Heat in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Staff
1 hour ago

While the NBA playoffs continue, the Hawks are left to ponder what went wrong this season.

In episode 31 of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into what the team and the players had to say after their exit interviews following Atlanta’s first-round loss to Miami.

In part I of our end-of-season recap, you’ll hear from coach Nate McMillan, general manager Travis Schlenk and some of the players on the problems this team had, why they had so much trouble with Miami and what they plan to do to fix it.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

