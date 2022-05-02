AJC Hawks Report podcast: What happened to the Hawks in 2022, part I

In episode 31 of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into what the team and the players had to say after their exit interviews following Atlanta’s first-round loss to Miami.

In part I of our end-of-season recap, you’ll hear from coach Nate McMillan, general manager Travis Schlenk and some of the players on the problems this team had, why they had so much trouble with Miami and what they plan to do to fix it.