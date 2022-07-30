ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report podcast: Have the Hawks built a championship roster?

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray poses for photographs following an NBA basketball press conference at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Hawks
47 minutes ago

In episode 41 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams chats with NBA writer for Yahoo! Sports Vinnie Goodwill.

The two will discuss what the expectations for the Hawks should be this season, how Dejounte Murray and Trae Young will coexist, why John Collins’ name keeps popping up in the rumor mill and some of the other moves around the NBA.

