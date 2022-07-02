AJC Hawks Report podcast: Dejounte Murray arrives and Kevin Huerter departs

The Hawks front office made it clear the roster was going to change and now it has.
In episode 39 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams, columnist Michael Cunningham and Jay Black discuss Atlanta’s two big trades.
Our team will explain why the Hawks are better after bringing in Dejounte Murray from San Antonio and why Kevin Huerter was sent to Sacramento.
