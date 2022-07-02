ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report podcast: Dejounte Murray arrives and Kevin Huerter departs

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray holds his number five jersey with general manager Landry Fields during Murray’s introductory press conference at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Hawks front office made it clear the roster was going to change and now it has.

In episode 39 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams, columnist Michael Cunningham and Jay Black discuss Atlanta’s two big trades.

Our team will explain why the Hawks are better after bringing in Dejounte Murray from San Antonio and why Kevin Huerter was sent to Sacramento.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon MusiciHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

