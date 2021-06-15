After De’Andre Hunter surgery, Hawks expect recovery by training camp

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery in Los Angeles on Hunter’s right knee. An MRI before the first game of the Hawks’ current NBA playoffs series with Philadelphia revealed that Hunter sustained a torn lateral meniscus in the knee.

Hunter began to experience swelling and soreness in the knee in late January, but he continued to play when he could. Hunter, who played in only 23 games in the regular season, was sidelined for much of February and March, but he returned for two games before the injury flared again, and he missed all of April. He played in the final three games of the regular season and then in the Hawks’ first-round series against the Knicks before the results of the MRI led the Hawks to declare Hunter out for the remainder of the postseason, and he went to LA for the surgery.