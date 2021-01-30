De’Andre Hunter undergoes non-surgical procedure on knee

De’Andre Hunter, who exited the Hawks’ win against the Wizards on Friday night with a right knee injury, underwent a non-surgical procedure to address articular wear and tear in his right knee, the Hawks announced Saturday.
Hunter had an MRI done Saturday morning and will miss Monday’s game vs. the Lakers, at the least. He will be reviewed again next week.
The second-year wing is averaging 17.2 points per game and has been one of the more consistent Hawks players this season, with his production taking a big leap from his rookie season.