De’Andre Hunter to have surgery; out for rest of postseason

He averaged 10.8 points per game in that series and was certainly a big help on defense, but didn’t fully look like the player he had been before that initial injury. More time to recover may benefit Hunter, as he’s returned to the court a few times but is still experiencing knee swelling.

He was a game-time decision for games 1 and 2, with interim coach Nate McMillan saying the Hawks would take a cautious approach with Hunter’s injury.

“We absolutely miss him... We certainly are a better ball club when he’s out on the floor with us, because he just does so many things,” McMillan said of Hunter after their Game 2 loss in Philadelphia Tuesday. “Not only can he defend multiple positions, but he’s also an option on the offensive end of the floor.”