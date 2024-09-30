10 things we learned from the Hawks’ media day

1. Versatility and size of new players give them more depth

The Hawks added some size to the wing this offseason with the acquisition of Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Larry Nance among other players. With more size, the Hawks have some versatility with how they construct their lineups and rotations. Now, the Hawks can move their wings up and down the lineup and find more favorable matchups.

“So, I think it’s important for us to be bigger throughout those positions,” Snyder said. “That size creates versatility, because those guys aren’t single-position players. And that allows them to play in combination. And those combinations are what create depth, that versatility that guys bring when they have both size and length. I’d like to see those players and others really complement each other, and that’s something that when you have those opportunities is a really good thing and a productive thing.”

Explore Read more about the Hawks here

2. Constant movement

Last season, Snyder looked to employ a system that had constant ball movement on the offensive side. In the offseason, the Hawks added players who have shown a knack for cutting to the basket, which hinges on players getting to their spots on time.

But the Hawks also look for that instinct to move on the defensive side of the ball, as well.

“Well, we wanted to make sure that we had guys that if you’re watching them play, ‘What do they do when the ball is not in their hands?’” Fields said. “That’s something very important for us. Making sure that there is still movement on both sides of the ball.”

3. Trae Young ready take another step up as leader

As the Hawks’ longest-tenured player and on the cusp of his seventh season in the league, Young is ready to continue embracing his role as a leader on the team. Young began that process last season by taking a more vocal role.

This season he has already hosted Daniels and Risacher in Oklahoma for a Sooners football game.

But he’s ready to take another step forward with helping his teammates unlock as many parts of their game as he can.

“Dyson is going to be unbelievable,” Young said. “I know a lot of people are excited for his defense. I’m 10 times more excited about his defense that he brings to us. But it’s also my job to make it easier for him on offense. He’s a really good player. He can make a lot of plays.”

4. Jalen Johnson switching up the shoes

The Hawks’ forward played a large role on the team last season but a wrist fracture, as well as multiple ankle injuries, limited him throughout the season. So, Johnson found some comfortable new shoes that provide him with better support.

Young also mentioned that fans should take note that Johnson may be rocking some ankle braces during the season.

5. Injury updates

Onyeka Okongwu in the process of ramping up after having a procedure in April to address a left big toe injury. But he said he feels like he’s in a good space mentally, physically and spiritually.

But Fields noted that sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and sophomore forward Mo Gueye have fully recovered and will be a full go in camp. Fields said that sophomore forward Seth Lundy is almost fully recovered, as well.

“These guys have been in the gym all summer,” Fields said.

6. Continuing to play with pace

The Hawks finished the regular season with the sixth-fastest pace and they’ll look to continue pushing it.

“I think there’s an opportunity for us to play more of the pass,” Snyder said. “I think that has an impact on pace (and) the quickest way to get the ball across half court is to pass it across half court. That’s not to say pushing on the dribble isn’t another way to do that, but we’ve seen in a short period of time, not just willing passers, but good passers, and those things have a way of connecting the team.”

7. Risacher focused on consistently improving

As the top overall pick, the Hawks don’t plan to put any pressure on their top pick as he acclimates to the NBA. The Hawks will look to develop the rookie forward and have tasked him with focusing his energy on consistent improvement over the course of the season.

“The thing that jumps out about Zacch is really he’s working,” Snyder said. “I think that combination of hard work and being deliberate, intelligent work, is something that bodes well for any young player as they progress in this league and begin to find themselves, their individual path. And that’s something that I think he’s focused on.”

8. Hawks need the most out of Clint Capela on final year of deal

“(The) focus right now for us, and for him, frankly, is just to, like, be as good as he can from the start of training camp and beyond,” Fields said. “We have a lot of depth at our front court, which is really good thing. You need every position, but you definitely need that position here in the NBA.”

9. Nance open to playing what the team needs

Though Nance has played the majority of his minutes as a center, the veteran big man has enough experience as a power forward that the Hawks can utilize him as such.

“Just because I haven’t done it doesn’t mean I can’t. Obviously, I try to plug in where the team needs me to fit in, and if this team needs me at four, I’m ready. I’m excited to play next to O(nyeka) and Clint or whoever that may be. If they use me at the five, great.”

10. Hawks still considering Cody Zeller

The veteran center came to the Hawks as a part of the Dejounte Murray trade but the team did not have him listed as a speaker at Media Day.

“It’s still an evaluation right now as it relates to our roster and how that’s going to shape up going into training camp,” Fields said. “We’re in talks with his camp. Just kind of see what that’s going to affect it.”