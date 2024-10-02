Breaking: President Biden will visit Georgia on Thursday to survey Helene damage
X-factor Thursday for Falcons: defending Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans is off to another strong start.

Evans, who has 10 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, has 18 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Defending the perennial Pro Bowler will be the X-factor when the Falcons (2-2) face the Buccaneers (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“He’s got great size for a wide receiver,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “Great extension and leaping ability. He catches the ball extremely well. He tracks the ball really well.”

In 18 games against the Falcons, Evans has 92 catches for 1,407 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He’s strong and physical,” Lake said. “Corners who are on him, he’s able to big-body them. Almost box-out and go up and get those 50-50 balls. When you are trying to (guard) Evans, those quarterbacks are more thinking it’s 90-10 in his favor, that he’s going to catch it, not 50-50.”

Evans, 31, was drafted seventh overall in the 2014 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. He has helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl and was named to the Pro Bowl five times. He’s been named to the All-Pro second-team twice.

Lake believes that when Evans is finished playing football that he’ll be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“I can go on and on,” Lake said. “Another player that I saw and watched at Texas A&M and had a lot of love for. You could tell that he was going to be an impact player at this level. Sure enough, he definitely has.”

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell will defend Evans when the team plays man-to-man defense. Safeties Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons will help in zone defenses.

The Bucs are passing for 223 yards per game, which ranks ninth in the league. The Falcons are giving up 191 yards passing per game, which ranks 13th.

“I’m excited for the challenge,” Bates said.

