X-factor for Sunday: Can Falcons stand up to rugged AFC North?

“It is ironic how things get passed on, no matter who’s been there, but that certain brand of football – maybe because the weather’s nasty, and they play outside, and you’re not going to be pretty throwing the ball 65 times (amid) the lake effect in Cleveland late in the year,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

The Browns’ stadium is next to Lake Erie.

“Maybe that has something to do with it, or the old Three Rivers (Stadium) in Pittsburgh or the weather, I don’t know, but it is a really good brand of football,” Smith said.

The Browns own a 12-3 advantage over the Falcons, whose last victory over the Browns was a 20-10 affair Oct. 10, 2010.

The Browns won the past two meetings, 28-16 in 2018 and 26-24 in 2014.

The Falcons also have losing records against the Steelers (14-2-1), Bengals (9-5) and Ravens (4-2).

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD