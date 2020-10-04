X-Factor: Can Falcons stand up to bully Aaron Rodgers

The six or more rate was 21.2% and is important. Blitzing Rodgers normally is not a good idea. Just two teams blitzed the Packers in a similar manner over the past decade, and one will be calling plays in this game. In October 2012, Wade Phillips' Houston’s defense rushed six or more (20%), and in November 2011 at Lambeau Field, the Bucs defense, which was called by (current Falcons defensive coordinator) Raheem Morris, also sent six or more 20%.

Given the state of the Falcons' secondary, it may be coaching malpractice to leave them in a lot of man-to-man coverage, but the Falcons are 0-3 and have nothing to lose.

Morris likely will take a more measured approach after consulting with Falcons' secondary/passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. He was with Rodgers and the Packers for 11 seasons (2008-18).

“Aaron has been such a good player for such a long time,” Morris said. “Joe Whitt knows him probably as well as anybody, having worked with him and practiced against him.”

Rodgers will be without wide receiver Allen Lazard, who had core surgery. He caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.

“When you are preparing for a guy like that, you know you have to be ready to throw him your best shots,” Morris said. “You have to understand that you have to make some plays. When you don’t make those plays, that’s when he hurts you.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com