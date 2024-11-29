With Younghoe Koo on injury report, Falcons sign kicker to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH — As insurance for kicker Younghoe Koo, the Falcons signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad Friday.
Koo was limited in practice Thursday with a right hip injury.
The Falcons released safety Dane Cruikshank from the practice squad to make room for Patterson.
Patterson, 25, who is 6-foot and 190 pounds, played at Memphis. He signed with the Vikings after the 2021 NFL draft. He also has spent time with the Patriots, Lions, Jaguars, Browns, Jets and Commanders.
He has made 59 of 67 field-goal attempts and 97 of 100 extra-point attempts.
He is 3-of-6 on field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more, with a long of 53.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest