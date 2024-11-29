Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

With Younghoe Koo on injury report, Falcons sign kicker to practice squad

An Atlanta Falcons helmet is shown during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — As insurance for kicker Younghoe Koo, the Falcons signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad Friday.

Koo was limited in practice Thursday with a right hip injury.

The Falcons released safety Dane Cruikshank from the practice squad to make room for Patterson.

Patterson, 25, who is 6-foot and 190 pounds, played at Memphis. He signed with the Vikings after the 2021 NFL draft. He also has spent time with the Patriots, Lions, Jaguars, Browns, Jets and Commanders.

He has made 59 of 67 field-goal attempts and 97 of 100 extra-point attempts.

He is 3-of-6 on field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more, with a long of 53.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

