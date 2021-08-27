ajc logo
X

Where to watch, listen, stream Browns at Falcons

Falcons coach Arthur Smith looks at his team from the sidelines against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Caption
Falcons coach Arthur Smith looks at his team from the sidelines against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

What you should know about Sunday’s exhibition game between the Cleveland Browns (2-0) and the Falcons (0-2):

Time: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: NBC - Play-by-play: Al Michaels. Color: Cris Collinsworth. Sideline: Michele Tafoya.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 6 p.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM: 225 (Falcons), 88 (Browns)

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market exhibition games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

In Other News
1
A look at the Falcons’ 53-man roster
2
Falcons’ special-team battles to go down to the wire
3
Unvaccinated Bills player fined $14,650 by NFL for failing to wear mask
4
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on cutting Javian Hawkins
5
Falcons’ Arthur Smith takes cautious approach to exhibition games
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top