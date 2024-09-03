Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons vs. Steelers

Breaking: Georgia Tech football ranked for first time since 2015
What you should know about Sunday’s season-opening game between the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7 in 2023) and the Falcons (7-10), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox 5. Play-by-play: Joe Davis. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Sideline: Pam Oliver, the longest-tenured NFL television reporter, celebrates her 30th Fox NFL season in 2024.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225. Steelers channel 380 and on the App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

