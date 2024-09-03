Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons vs. Steelers

What you should know about Sunday’s season-opening game between the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7 in 2023) and the Falcons (7-10), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox 5. Play-by-play: Joe Davis. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Sideline: Pam Oliver, the longest-tenured NFL television reporter, celebrates her 30th Fox NFL season in 2024.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).