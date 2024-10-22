Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican effort to restore last-minute election rules
Atlanta Falcons

Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) lifts Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (4-3) and the Buccaneers (4-3), which is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 382. Buccaneers channel 228 and on the App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

