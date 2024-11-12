Breaking: Georgia election boards certify Trump’s win as Republicans object to law
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Broncos

The Falcons will face the Broncos Sunday in Denver. (AP file photo)

Credit: Joe Robbins

Credit: Joe Robbins

The Falcons will face the Broncos Sunday in Denver. (AP file photo)
By
39 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (6-4) and the Broncos (5-5), which is set for 4:05 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Kevin Kuger. Analyst: Daryl Johnston. Sideline reporter: Laura Okmin.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 106 and 380 https://sxm.app.link/AtlantaFalcons. Broncos 158 and 228 https://sxm.app.link/DenverBroncos.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta TV sports listings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

The Saints’ transition from Drew Brees-Sean Payton era hits rock bottom
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Five Hawks games returning to Peachtree TV
Placeholder Image

Credit: ESPN

ESPN College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia-Tennessee football game
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stephanie Scarbrough

A closer look at the Broncos, next opponent for the Falcons36m ago
Falcons’ injury report: Graham, Smith-Williams may miss time
Five things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Saints
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more